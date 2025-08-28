Tulsa musicians celebrate 25 years of Coldplay's 'Parachutes' with free concert

A group of Tulsa musicians will perform Coldplay’s "Parachutes" in full at a free concert Sept. 20 at Guthrie Green, followed by other hits from the band.

By: Brooke Cox

A group of Tulsa musicians is marking the 25th anniversary of Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes with a free live concert at Guthrie Green.

The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 8 to 10 p.m. The band will perform the entire Parachutes album, followed by a selection of other Coldplay songs, including fan favorites like The Scientist.

The Band

The group features Garrett Weindorf on vocals, guitar, and piano; Dave Broome on keys; Matt Miner on bass; Al Pagano on guitar; and Chris Wylie on drums.

The musicians, all working professionals with families, have played together and separately in various bands over the years.

Tribute Concert History

This performance is the latest in a series of tribute shows by the group, which changes its name with each project. Last summer, the musicians drew 2,000 people to Guthrie Green for a tribute to Weezer’s debut album.

Previous shows have honored The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and U2.

Inspiration and Music

The band chose Coldplay’s Parachutes because 2025 marks the album’s 25th anniversary. They said they enjoy the feel of Coldplay’s early work, especially the piano-driven songs from the band’s first albums.

Future Plans

The musicians hope to continue their tribute series with future performances honoring artists like Ween, Elton John, Billy Joel, Leon Russell, and Oklahoma’s own Flaming Lips.

