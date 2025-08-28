Tulsa musicians celebrate 25 years of Coldplay's 'Parachutes' with free concert

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 9:38 am
A group of Tulsa musicians is marking the 25th anniversary of Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes with a free live concert at Guthrie Green.
The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 8 to 10 p.m. The band will perform the entire Parachutes album, followed by a selection of other Coldplay songs, including fan favorites like The Scientist.
The group features Garrett Weindorf on vocals, guitar, and piano; Dave Broome on keys; Matt Miner on bass; Al Pagano on guitar; and Chris Wylie on drums.
The musicians, all working professionals with families, have played together and separately in various bands over the years.
This performance is the latest in a series of tribute shows by the group, which changes its name with each project. Last summer, the musicians drew 2,000 people to Guthrie Green for a tribute to Weezer’s debut album.
Previous shows have honored The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and U2.
The band chose Coldplay’s Parachutes because 2025 marks the album’s 25th anniversary. They said they enjoy the feel of Coldplay’s early work, especially the piano-driven songs from the band’s first albums.
The musicians hope to continue their tribute series with future performances honoring artists like Ween, Elton John, Billy Joel, Leon Russell, and Oklahoma’s own Flaming Lips.
