Early fall fescue planting tips for Oklahoma homeowners

Early fall is the ideal time to plant fescue, and OSU horticulturist Brian Jervis offers tips on seeding, soil preparation, and care for a healthy lawn.

By: Brooke Cox

Cooler temperatures in the Tulsa area signal the start of fescue planting season. Early fall is generally the best time to seed this type of grass.

Brian Jervis, a horticulturist with the OSU Extension Office, says the transition from summer to fall provides the ideal conditions for cool-season grass to thrive.

Why Fescue Needs Fall Planting

Fescue is a cool-season grass, meaning it grows primarily during the cooler months. Planting in early fall allows roots to establish deeply, which helps the grass survive the hotter summer months.

Jervis said seeding is generally preferred because it is cost-effective and easy when done at the right time, though sod can be an option if seeding is missed.

Selecting Seed and Fertilizer

The quality of the seed matters more than the brand. Turf-type tall fescue of mid-to-high quality is recommended to avoid weed seeds. Proper care after planting is crucial. Moisture is essential for the first 10 to 14 days after seeding to ensure roots take hold.

Soil testing is recommended to determine nutrient needs, particularly nitrogen. Jervis notes that homeowners can collect samples and bring them to the OSU Extension Office for analysis before seeding. Fertilizer should be applied according to soil test results to give the grass a strong start.

Weed Control and Maintenance

Before planting, it’s important to remove weeds and level the soil to ensure proper seed contact. Fescue may require reseeding each year or in patches where growth is thin.

Using a spreader helps distribute seeds evenly, with about five to ten pounds per 1,000 square feet recommended.

Identifying Fescue

Fescue stays green through winter, unlike Bermuda grass, which goes dormant. Proper planting and care in the fall set the stage for a healthy, green yard come spring.