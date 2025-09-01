Tulsa City Hall, other facilities will be closed for Labor Day

As Tulsa prepares for Labor Day on September 1, city officials announce the closure of multiple facilities, while ensuring essential services remain uninterrupted; critical public safety operations stand ready, and select recreational venues invite residents to enjoy the holiday.

By: David Prock

Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court, and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day.

City officials said public safety and mission-critical operations will continue as usual. Residents who experience water or sewer problems can call 24-hour emergency numbers: (918) 596-9488 for water and (918) 586-6999 for sewer.

Residential curbside yard waste and bulky waste collections will be suspended on Monday and resume Sept. 2. Trash and recycling will be collected on their regular schedule.

MetroLink Tulsa will not provide bus service on Monday but will resume on Tuesday.

Several city amenities will remain open, including Mohawk and Page Belcher golf courses, the Oxley Trails, and the Tulsa Zoo.

Facilities that will be closed include: