Tulsa City Hall, other facilities will be closed for Labor Day

Monday, September 1st 2025, 5:21 am

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court, and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day.

City officials said public safety and mission-critical operations will continue as usual. Residents who experience water or sewer problems can call 24-hour emergency numbers: (918) 596-9488 for water and (918) 586-6999 for sewer.

Residential curbside yard waste and bulky waste collections will be suspended on Monday and resume Sept. 2. Trash and recycling will be collected on their regular schedule.

MetroLink Tulsa will not provide bus service on Monday but will resume on Tuesday.

Several city amenities will remain open, including Mohawk and Page Belcher golf courses, the Oxley Trails, and the Tulsa Zoo.

Facilities that will be closed include:

  1. Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St.
  2. Tulsa Municipal Court, 600 Civic Center
  3. Tulsa Animal Services, 3031 N. Erie Ave.
  4. Tulsa Mulch Site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave.
  5. Oxley Visitor Center and Tulsa Parks and Recreation centers
