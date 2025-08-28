20 Fun Things to do in Tulsa this September

Enjoy any of these 20 fun events scheduled for this September in Tulsa, including live music, cultural festivals, and interactive art exhibits.

By: Emily Hedrick

-

If you’re living in Tulsa or just visiting, there are countless events taking place in the city this September for you to enjoy.

This list contains 20 different events that may appeal to you or someone you know.

Jenks Planetarium has a real treat in store for art enthusiasts. This immersive and educational event provides an hour-long close look at the legendary Sistine Chapel and the art inside it.

Date: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Location: 321 N 2nd St., Jenks

Tickets: $7

For those interested in connecting with military history, the Tulsa Air and Space Museum will display World War II aircraft in Hangar 80 for visitors to see up close. This event also includes opportunities to tour cockpits and ride in the aircraft themselves.

Date: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4-7

Location: 3624 N 74th E Ave, Tulsa

Tickets: Admission is $20 for ages 13+, $10 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under and WWII and Korean War veterans. Click here for specific aircraft ride ticket prices.

Usually, touching artwork is not allowed, but this month, the McKeon Center for Creativity is proud to present the opening of this free and interactive art exhibition that features work by artists who are blind or visually impaired, which can be enjoyed by those with the same conditions. In addition to interacting with the art, visitors will be able to meet the artists themselves.

Date: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5

Location: 910 S Boston Ave., Tulsa

This art and music festival will be held at the POSTOAK Lodge Forest grounds, featuring live performances by several musical acts, as well as interactive activities, including art, yoga, disc golf, and more. There will be a pre-party on Sept. 5, with the main event lasting the weekend. Times are subject to change, so make sure to check the event website to stay updated.

Date: Sept. 5-7

Location: 5323 W 31st St. N, Tulsa

Tickets: Festival pass prices start at $57 for kids, $90 for general admission, and $210.99 for VIP, and vary depending on number of days attending, with added costs for experiences, parking, camping, and lodging. Learn more about prices here.

If you’re looking for a fun cultural experience, African Market Oklahoma, presented by Arispop, will come to the Historic Big 10 Ballroom to share African culture with Tulsa through food, fashion and entertainment.

Date: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 6

Location: 1624 E Apache St., Tulsa

Tickets: Free Admission, $59.90-$175.69 for vendors

Celebrating reggae in Tulsa is an honored tradition, and the band Local Hero is scheduled to perform at Wompa this September, with the goal of bringing a reggae music revival to Tulsa. The reggae scene in Tulsa has historically been a way of fostering connection between people, and Local Hero plans to continue the genre’s legacy with this year’s Jamdown.

Date: 3-11 p.m. Sept. 6

Location: 3306 Charles Page Blvd., Tulsa

Tickets: $36.87 for general admission, $176.34 for VIP, $108.92-$176.34 for vendors

In great news for soccer enthusiasts, Oklahoma’s FC Tulsa will play Birmingham Legion FC at Tulsa’s own ONEOK Field.

Date: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Location: 201 N Elgin Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: $17-$82

For his Bigger and Weirder 2025 Tour, Grammy-winning musician ”Weird Al” Yankovic is scheduled to perform at the Tulsa Theater along with guest artist and former America’s Got Talent contestant Puddles Pity Party, who will open the show. The show is currently sold out, but VIP packages are still available, along with the waitlist.

Date: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7

Location: 105 W Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Tickets: Starting at $187

Fans of minor league baseball will have multiple opportunities this month to support the Tulsa Drillers, including a week of home games against the Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field.

Date: Sept. 9-14

Location: 201 N Elgin Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: Starting at $5 Sept. 9 and $10 Sept. 10-14

A fun way to enjoy the performing arts locally is to go out and see a live musical. Among the events taking place at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this month, there will be a run of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray”, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.

Date: Sept. 12-21

Location: 110 E 2nd St. S, Tulsa

Tickets: $42.50-$60.50

Signature Symphony’s 2025-26 concert season includes local group King Cabbage Brass Band, who will perform their King Cabbage to Chicago show at VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education, part of Tulsa Community College, honoring various music genres as they showcase the work of multiple brilliant composers and musicians. Purchase tickets here.

Date: 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13

Location: 10300 E 81st St., Building 6, Tulsa

Tickets: $29-$55 for 18 and under and $39-$65 for adults.

Rock music fans from inside and outside of Tulsa are in luck, because the legendary James Taylor and his All-Star Band are set to perform at the BOK Center, along with special guest trio Tiny Habits. September is the last month of the tour, so fans should get their tickets as soon as possible.

Date: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Location: 200 S Denver Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: $82.40-$565.35

If you’re looking for some fun downtown and enjoy celebrating the diversity of culture in Tulsa, the annual 918 Day Festival will take place in Chapman Green. This event is an opportunity for people from all of Tulsa’s cultures and ethnicities to come together and watch live performances and support the arts.

Date: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 18

Location: 600 S Main St., Tulsa

Tickets: Free admission

This cultural festival has been a part of Tulsa’s history for 65 years. Stop by for a fun and immersive experience with Greek culture, including delicious food, live performances and more.

Date: Sept. 18-20, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Tulsa

Tickets: TBD

The Dinner Detective Tulsa has another hilarious upcoming performance. The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Tulsa - Broken Arrow. Stop by for an interactive evening of mystery and comedy!

Date: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20

Location: 420 West Albany St., Broken Arrow

Tickets: Starting at $71.34

This free exhibit, opened on Aug. 1, features art from four different artists and embodies the concepts of stillness and perspective. The exhibit is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, with a 6-9 p.m. time slot for September’s First Friday Art Crawl.

Date: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays until Sept. 20

Location: 108 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Tickets: Free admission

If you’re looking for some classic fun, then bring your family and friends and enjoy all the activities, performances and food available at the Tulsa State Fair, a staple of the city’s history and culture.

Date: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 25-Oct. 5

Location: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa

Tickets: Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12, seniors ages 62+ and military, and free for children 4 and under. Prices vary for special passes and events taking place at the fair. Check the Tulsa State Fair website for more information.

The St. Jude Walk/Run is dedicated to helping child cancer patients by raising funds for research. Everyone is welcome to participate in this event, which will be held at ONEOK Field.

Date: 9 a.m. Sept. 27

Location: 201 N Elgin Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: Registration costs vary. See website for details.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation will host their annual Race for the Cure in Tulsa to raise money for breast cancer research in the hope that their efforts will lead to a cure. This event consists of two runs, a 5K and a 1-mile, and anyone interested in participating is welcome to register.

Date: 9 a.m. Sept. 27

Location: 8330 Riverside Parkway, Tulsa

Tickets: Registration costs are $30 for youth under 18 and $45 for adults.

For those interested in the wonders of the deep sea, Jenks Planetarium will offer an hour-long look at what life looks like in one of the planet’s most remote and mysterious areas while explaining what made these discoveries possible.

Date: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Location: 321 N 2nd St., Jenks

Tickets: $7

Emily Hedrick is a contributor for Griffin Media.