EPA revises diesel regulations, offering relief to Oklahoma farmers and truck drivers

The Environmental Protection Agency is changing regulations about diesel engines that could help Oklahoma farmers and truck drivers.

By: Richard Clark

The rules have to do with Diesel Exhaust Fluid. The EPA began requiring DEF in all nonroad vehicles in 2008, including agricultural, construction and mining equipment.

What is Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and why it matters in Oklahoma?

The EPA began mandating DEF on all new on-road heavy-duty vehicles used on highways in 2010. By 2015, all new on-road heavy-duty trucks, including heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans, work trucks, buses and combination tractors were required to use DEF to control emissions.

How past EPA rules hurt farmers and truck drivers

The problem was that if a vehicle ran out of DEF, the engine suddenly lost power, causing a hardship for farmers and creating danger for truck drivers.

"It's not just farmers and ranchers, we're also talking about the trucking industry, shipping goods from coast to coast and along I-40 and I-35 in Oklahoma, so it's vitally important to the American economy," said Scott Mason, Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA’s new gradual power loss rule explained

The loss of power is called derating. The EPA says the derate strategy was adopted to ensure manufacturers complied with its new emissions standards, but the EPA says it caused frustration, operational delays and even economic hardship.

The EPA’s new regulations now allow manufacturers to program existing engines to lose power much more gradually.

"This new guidance will help them to not slow down their efforts. They can continue doing what they're doing in the field or continuing moving a shipment across the country and not take time out of their day to worry about the diesel exhaust issues."

What Oklahoma farmers and truckers can expect by 2027

The EPA says by 2027, it will require all new diesel vehicles to have the gradual derate technology so that they don’t suddenly lose power if they run out of DEF.