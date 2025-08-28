Oklahoma State vs. UT Martin: Game preview, key storylines & where to watch

Mike Gundy begins his 21st season as the Cowboys debut new coordinators, a new quarterback, and chase their 30th straight home-opening win

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma State football is back. The Cowboys kick off the 2025 season Thursday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, opening against UT Martin for the first time in program history.

>>> OSU 2025 Football Schedule: Cowboys begin season against UT Martin, Oregon, then Tulsa

After a three-win campaign in 2024 and sweeping offseason changes, including new coordinators Doug Meacham (offense) and Todd Grantham (defense), this matchup is the first chance to see the new-look Cowboys under live lights.

Streaks on the Line

29 straight home opener wins: The longest active streak in the nation, stretching back to 1996. A win over the Skyhawks would make it 30 straight, the longest in Big 12 history and among the longest nationally since 1979 (Ohio State 35, Florida 34). 10 straight season openers: OSU hasn’t dropped a Week 1 game since 2014. 12 straight Thursday wins: The Cowboys own the nation’s longest active streak in Thursday contests, all under Mike Gundy.

Memorable Home Openers

1996 vs. Missouri State – A 23-20 overtime thriller, OSU’s first-ever overtime game. 2008 vs. Houston – Dez Bryant exploded for 236 yards and 3 TDs in a 56-37 win. 2009 vs. Georgia – A 24-10 statement win against the Bulldogs in front of a record 53,012, marking the debut of the newly renovated Boone Pickens Stadium.

QB Spotlight

The opener will be the debut of Hauss Hejny, who transferred from TCU and reunites with OC Doug Meacham. Hejny was named starter by ESPN’s Chris Low, but expect Zane Flores to see action as well. Neither quarterback has thrown a collegiate pass, adding intrigue to Thursday’s rotation.

Key Position Notes

Running back room: Five players listed as potential starters, led by OU transfer Kalib Hicks. Depth is there — the question is who separates. Offensive line: Transfers Markell Samuel and Bob Schick lock down the left side; Noah McKinney and Nuku Mafi the right. Center is the lone “or” between Kasen Carpenter and Austin Kawecki. Defense: Returnees Jaleel Johnson and Iman Oates up front, plus Parker Robertson in the secondary. Expect a heavy mix of transfers under Grantham.

>>> A Cowboys connection involved in season opener with UT Martin

Scouting the Skyhawks

2024 recap: 9–5 overall, OVC champions, FCS playoff berth. Coach Jason Simpson: Enters his 20th season, among the longest-tenured in college football. Defense: Allowed just 334.6 yards per game last season, ranking 32nd in FCS. Offense: Breaking in a new quarterback after the departure of Kinkead Dent.

Matchup Breakdown

(2024 national ranks in parentheses)

When OSU Has the Ball

OSU Total Offense: 374 ypg (80th FBS) UTM Total Defense: 334.6 ypg (32nd FCS) OSU Rushing Offense: 111.8 ypg (114th) UTM Rush Defense: 93.2 ypg (6th) OSU Passing Offense: 262.3 ypg (30th) UTM Pass Defense: 241.4 ypg (99th) OSU Turnovers Lost: 23 (119th) UTM Turnovers Gained: 24 (14th)

When UT Martin Has the Ball

UTM Total Offense: 375.1 ypg (54th FCS) OSU Total Defense: 500.6 ypg (132nd FBS) UTM Rush Offense: 164.8 ypg (43rd) OSU Rush Defense: 215 ypg (128th) UTM Pass Offense: 210.4 ypg (58th) OSU Pass Defense: 285.6 ypg (131st) UTM Turnovers Lost: 16 (48th) OSU Turnovers Gained: 15 (89th)

Where to Watch Info

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. CT Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater Watch: ESPN+ (James Westling, Leger Douzable)

Betting (via FanDuel)

Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5 Over/Under: 55.5 Moneyline: OSU -1400

What to Watch

Quarterback play: Can Hejny settle in quickly, and how does Flores look in relief? The run game: Which back emerges in a committee that’s five-deep? Defensive response: Grantham’s debut vs. a disciplined Skyhawks team. Clean football: OSU ranked near the bottom in turnovers lost last season; protecting the ball is step one.

Bottom Line

The Cowboys are chasing history — their 30th straight home opener win — while ushering in a new era with fresh coordinators and a quarterback battle. UT Martin brings playoff experience and a tough defense, but Thursday should be about OSU setting a new foundation and proving 2024 was the outlier, not the standard.

