Suspect in Custody After Bristow Police, OHP Chase Ends in Rollover Crash

By: David Prock

A suspect is in custody on Thursday after a police pursuit ended with a rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Kellyville.

According to the Bristow Police Chief, the chase started when officers got after a Flock camera spotted a stolen vehicle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the pursuit once it reached the Turner Turnpike.

The suspect tried to run away from the crash but was caught by law enforcement.

