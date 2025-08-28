Suspect in Custody After Bristow Police, OHP Chase Ends in Rollover Crash

A suspect is in custody on Thursday after a police pursuit ended with a rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of I-44 between Bristow and Kellyville.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 2:00 pm

By: David Prock


BRISTOW, Okla. -

A suspect is in custody on Thursday after a police pursuit ended with a rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Kellyville.

According to the Bristow Police Chief, the chase started when officers got after a Flock camera spotted a stolen vehicle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the pursuit once it reached the Turner Turnpike.

The suspect tried to run away from the crash but was caught by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
