2 in custody after Tulsa chase ends with crash along Highway 412

A man and woman were taken into custody on Thursday after leading the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police in a high-speed chase down Highway 412.

By: Sam Carrico

Two people are in custody after leading Tulsa police and state troopers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles an hour. Officers say the chase ended when the car went off-road, hit a fence, and caught fire.

Speeds Over 120 MPH

Tulsa Police arrested a man and a woman following a pursuit on the Tisdale Expressway Thursday afternoon. Captain Karen Tipler says officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop, leading law enforcement on a chase, reaching speeds up to 120 miles an hour.

"The driver of the Toyota decided to come off of the Keystone Expressway, went through some of the off-road way through a fence, small fence, and then lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch on the other side of that fence and roadway," she said.

Suspects In Custody

Police say the driver ran off after the crash, but was quickly caught. Officers say the woman stayed inside the car. A witness says his car was sideswiped during the chase.

"I'm just sitting there driving, minding my own business, and all of a sudden, this car smacks the side of my car going 120 plus," said Ty Patrick.

He watched as the chase came to an end near Highway 412 and Westport Road.

"I saw the car flip flop into the sign, and then he exits out. He takes off running up the hill. Cops pull in right behind him. Pull the female passenger out. Handcuff her," said Patrick.

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital before being interviewed by detectives, but tell us they did find a gun inside the car and say running only made things worse.

Police Recover Gun, Investigate Possible Links to Other Crimes

"So even if it had been a felonious possession of a gun, now you have a felonious possession of a gun with a whole bunch of other charges that go along with it. Plus, you're putting the rest of society at risk," said Tipler.

Tulsa police have not released the name of the driver or the woman involved. Investigators are also looking into whether the driver is connected to other crimes, both in Tulsa and out of state.