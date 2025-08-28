College Football Kickoff: Oklahoma State opener, SEC expansion, OU vs. Michigan and TU hopes

College football is back, OSU kicks off tonight vs. UT Martin, plus takeaways on SEC scheduling changes, OU-Michigan hype, the Turnpike Classic and win total projections for OU, OSU and Tulsa.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

The college football season kicks off tonight with Oklahoma State hosting UT Martin, and there’s plenty of storylines across the state. Here are the key takeaways from Jeremie Poplin’s appearance on 6 In The Morning with Dave Davis and Alan Crone: 1. Cowboys Kick Off Tonight Oklahoma State opens the 2025 season against UT Martin in Stillwater. It’s the debut for new coordinators Doug Meacham (offense) and Todd Grantham (defense). QB battle: Hauss Hejny is set to start, but Zane Flores could also see time. 2. SEC Scheduling Shakeup The SEC announced a ninth conference game beginning in 2026. Adds strength of schedule value for College Football Playoff consideration. Each team will have three permanent opponents every year, expect Texas to be one of OU’s. 3. OU’s Marquee Matchup Oklahoma hosts Michigan in Norman this season. Tickets are in high demand, end zone seats listed for face value at $300+. First chance for OU fans to see a true blue-blood matchup with a historic program. 4. Turnpike Classic Tradition OSU and Tulsa will continue their series, playing annually through 2031. The in-state matchup preserves a regional rivalry at a time when many are disappearing. 5. Over/Under Win Totals (via BetMGM) OU: 6.5 wins → Poplin takes the over. OSU: 5.5 wins → Consensus that the Cowboys bounce back over. Tulsa: 3.5 wins → All three say over, with bowl-game optimism for Year 2 under Tre Lamb.

