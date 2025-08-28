Tulsa woman says cell phone store employee stole nude photo from her phone: 'I feel very preyed upon'

Tulsa woman describes feeling “preyed on” after she says a photo of her was stolen at a phone store.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman accused a cell phone store employee of stealing nude photo from her phone while she stood just feet away.

"I felt very preyed on, honestly. I feel like hunted. I felt a lot of really gross feelings and scared," said Abigail Eddingfield.

Eddingfield says she had no idea until she got a random text the next day and it was a naked picture of her. She thought her phone had been hacked, but it turns out it was the store employee's girlfriend who found the picture and texted Eddingfield, accusing her of sending it.

"She took a picture of his screen and sent it to me, accusing me of sending it, 'Why would you do this? He was trying to help you," said Eddingfield.

Feeling violated:

Eddingfield says she got a new phone and needed to transfer the service from her old phone, but she was having some issues, so she went to a phone store in Tulsa. She says the employee was polite and professional and had her phone fixed in about 15 minutes.

Police later told her surveillance video showed he was doing something else.

"The second I handed him my phone, he went right to my photo. First thing he did. Then, when customers would come in, come kind of near us, he would swipe out and go back to settings," said Eddingfield. "I was there for an hour and a half after that and he kept checking on me and was so kind, and I just thought the most of him in that time, and now in hindsight, knowing he had seen me completely naked. The whole time that I was thankful for the job he did that day. But he was being a predator."

Eddingfield said she left the store feeling good, until the next day when she got a text that showed a phone screen and on it was a naked picture of her. She says she thought her phone had been hacked and was freaked out and scared.

More from the victim, Abigail Eddingfield, below.

She says she later learned it was the store employee's girlfriend who had found the picture and texted her.

"That didn't belong to you. It did not belong to the partner. It didn't belong to anybody but me, and that's a feeling I never felt before," said Eddingfield.

Store Policy:

Eddingfield says she learned that store policy says employees have to leave the phone at the counter to work on it, so the customer can see everything being done. Plus, activating her phone shouldn't have taken that long. And, employees should never ask you to make a test call or text to their personal number.

Sharing her story to protect others:

Eddingfield hopes her story will protect other women. She says she, like many other women, goes out in public alone and would never imagine something like this happening.

"A lot of other women who are victims of any kind of sexual assault, there are multiple different facets of sexual assault, don't have the opportunity or the evidence to share their story. I consider myself really lucky that there is a digital trail of this assault happening," said Eddingfield. "I genuinely think this happens all the time. I never would have known if his partner didn't see it and text me. That was very, she was accidentally a girl's girl because I never ever would have known."

Eddingfield says some may criticize her for even having these pictures on her phone, but she says she's an adult, the pictures are private and on her private phone, not to be shared with anyone.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed at this time. A first offense for sharing intimate images without consent is a misdemeanor, but if it's a repeated offense, it is a felony.

Follow Reagan Ledbetter on Facebook below: