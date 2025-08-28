Pinnell touts aerospace as growing part of Tulsa's future in "State of the State" speech

Pinnell touts Tulsa area as leading state in new jobs, with growth potential in aerospace a key piece.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 6:23 pm

By: Emory Bryan


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma Lt Governor Matt Pinnell said Tulsa is poised to take advantage of a growing aerospace economy, with new companies moving into the industrial area around Tulsa International Airport.

Pinnell gave a "State of the State" speech before the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Arvest Convention Center.

"Can we acknowledge for a second how far this state has come?" Pinnell asked the crowd, "We are a state today that other states are looking to, and for companies looking to on-shore operations to America, Oklahoma is towards the top of that list."

Pinnell said a cluster of companies will eventually employ hundreds of people in space-related work around the airport.
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. He began his news career covering the school board for his hometown radio station and worked on the newspaper staff in college before making the switch to television. Emory joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

