Pinnell touts aerospace as growing part of Tulsa's future in "State of the State" speech

Pinnell touts Tulsa area as leading state in new jobs, with growth potential in aerospace a key piece.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Oklahoma Lt Governor Matt Pinnell said Tulsa is poised to take advantage of a growing aerospace economy, with new companies moving into the industrial area around Tulsa International Airport.

Pinnell gave a "State of the State" speech before the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Arvest Convention Center.

"Can we acknowledge for a second how far this state has come?" Pinnell asked the crowd, "We are a state today that other states are looking to, and for companies looking to on-shore operations to America, Oklahoma is towards the top of that list."

Pinnell said a cluster of companies will eventually employ hundreds of people in space-related work around the airport.