Pinnell touts aerospace as growing part of Tulsa's future in "State of the State" speech

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 6:23 pm
Oklahoma Lt Governor Matt Pinnell said Tulsa is poised to take advantage of a growing aerospace economy, with new companies moving into the industrial area around Tulsa International Airport.
Pinnell gave a "State of the State" speech before the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Arvest Convention Center.
"Can we acknowledge for a second how far this state has come?" Pinnell asked the crowd, "We are a state today that other states are looking to, and for companies looking to on-shore operations to America, Oklahoma is towards the top of that list."
Pinnell said a cluster of companies will eventually employ hundreds of people in space-related work around the airport.
August 28th, 2025
