From Oregon to Oklahoma: Missing cat found alive after 25 days in a moving container

An Oregon couple found their neighbor’s cat in their moving container after relocating to Oklahoma. Milo the cat stowed away and traveled almost 2000 miles from home.

By: Ryan Gillin

A couple from Oregon just moved across the country. They brought a few things to make Oklahoma feel like home. But when they opened their moving container, they said they found something that didn’t belong to them.

Moving is stressful. Boxes everywhere, endless unpacking. But for Chuck Moore and his wife, Connie, one thing helps take the edge off: their cat.

Well, not really theirs.

“I wasn’t entirely surprised, if it was any cat, that it was Milo,” said Connie.

Milo is the neighbor’s cat… back in Oregon.

“It’s about 1,971 miles, I think, by Google Maps,” Chuck said.

That’s how far Milo rode locked inside the Moores’ moving container.

“Well, I noticed right away that it seemed a cat had relieved itself on a chair, a box…” Chuck said.

At first, Chuck braced for the worst.

“I expected to find Milo’s remains because after three and a half weeks in the pod,” he said.

Twenty-five days. Nearly 2,000 miles.

“To my surprise, as I neared the front end of the pod, there was Milo climbing up a stack of boxes trying to get away from me,” he said.

Still alive.

“Very thankful he was alive,” Connie said.

After food, water, and a trip to the vet, Milo was only a little dehydrated.

Not exactly the first housewarming guest the Moores expected, but one they’ll never forget.

The Moores’ neighbor emailed them shortly after they had moved to say that Milo was missing. She was very happy to hear he was okay.

Milo heads back to his rightful owner in Oregon next Tuesday. Chuck is taking him by plane.

