OSU Starting Quarterback Hauss Hejny suffers injury in first half of season opener against UT Martin

According to Cowboys radio broadcast sideline analyst Robert Allen, starting quarterback Hauss Hejny will not return to the game after suffering a "lower extremities" injury in the first quarter.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 8:25 pm

By: Justin Woodard


STILLWATER, Okla. -

In its season opener against UT Martin, Oklahoma State led the Skyhawks 17 to 7 at halftime.

However, according to Cowboys radio broadcast sideline analyst Robert Allen, starting quarterback Hauss Hejny will not return to the game after suffering a "lower extremities" injury in the first quarter.

While Hejny was in the line-up, OSU scored two touchdowns. Hejny had a six-yard TD run to open the scoring, and then hit Gavin Freeman for a 10-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

Before Hejny left the game, he accounted for over 120 total yards and those two touchdowns.

On defense, the Cowboys did allow a 39-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. The star on that side of the ball in the first half was Wendell Gregory. The South Carolina transfer racked up three sacks.
Justin Woodard joined News On 6's sports team in January of 2024, bringing over 12 years of broadcast experience. He's excited to cover high school sports in Tulsa and athletics at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, and Oral Roberts.

