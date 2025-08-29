Rogers County Sheriff responds to AG’s rejection of OHP’s rural patrol plan

This week, Oklahoma’s Attorney General issued an opinion on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s plan to shift more troopers from metro areas to rural counties. While some departments say the move would hurt urban coverage, others, like Rogers County, say it’s exactly what rural Oklahoma needs.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

This week, Oklahoma’s Attorney General issued an opinion on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s plan to shift more troopers from metro areas to rural counties. While some departments say the move would hurt urban coverage, others, like Rogers County, say it’s exactly what rural Oklahoma needs.

Q: What was the original plan by OHP?

A: The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety proposed reallocating state troopers from Oklahoma City and Tulsa to rural areas. The agency said in a statement:

"OHP has not and never will abandon or abdicate its role as the primary law enforcement agency in the state. The plan OHP presented simply asked the municipal agencies in the two metro areas to work the car crashes within their city limits the way other municipalities do across the state.

The opinion that has been issued does not undermine OHP’s troop realignment strategy. With that in mind, OHP recognizes the original plan will require some adjustments, and OHP leadership is evaluating appropriate updates to the plan.

We regularly evaluate where our resources can be best used. In recent years, calls for service outside the two metro areas have been on the rise, requiring us to adjust our approach. While this opinion may slow our efforts, we remain committed to implementing the best strategy for providing statewide coverage and keeping Oklahomans safe. We will also continue to stand alongside and support our county and municipal law enforcement partners."

Related: VIDEO: Oklahoma Highway Patrol shares plan to reallocate resources away from the Tulsa area

Q: Why did the Attorney General block the plan?

A: Attorney General Gentner Drummond called the move “unlawful and dangerous,” warning that it could leave interstates and major highways in metro areas unprotected.

"You cannot abandon the interstates and highways of the municipalities of OKC and Tulsa," Drummond said.

Related: Drummond says OHP pullout would be illegal, Tulsa Police cite essential role in crash response

Q: How does Sheriff Walton feel about the plan?

A: Sheriff Walton supports the shift and says rural communities desperately need more help.

“We need those resources shoved into the rural areas more than they need it in town,” Walton said.

Q: What’s the staffing situation like in Rogers County?

A: According to Sheriff Walton, they can always use the extra help.

“Last night, we had four officers on duty for 711 square miles. I’m not gonna feel sorry for anybody that has a deep saturation of an agency that covers 20 square miles and has double our manpower,” Walton said.

Q: How long does it typically take for a trooper to respond in rural areas?

A: Walton says it can take up to 45 minutes for a trooper to arrive, so deputies often manage scenes on their own. However, he says troopers do provide support when they can.

Q: Are other rural departments worse off than Rogers County?

A: Yes. Walton pointed out that some sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma have no one on patrol overnight.

“There are still sheriff’s offices where, at a certain hour of the night, there’s nobody out. The radio goes off, they put their pants on, and go answer the call. We’re not that bad,” Walton said.

Q: Does the Sheriff believe the AG’s decision was about public safety?

A: No. Walton says he sees it as a political issue that leaves rural residents behind.

“It’s the people out here that pay the taxes and expect good law enforcement that get left behind. Hopefully, this deal will work its way out,” Walton said.

Q: What is OHP saying now?

A: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the commissioner will hold off on commenting until they’ve had time to review the Attorney General’s opinion.