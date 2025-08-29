Turkey Mountain volunteers work to improve safety following violent attacks

Nearly 100 people gathered Thursday to talk about improving safety at Turkey Mountain after two violent attacks in recent weeks. The meeting was for a volunteer watch group called the Turkey Trail team or anyone concerned with safety at Turkey Mountain.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

Nearly 100 people gathered Thursday to talk about improving safety at Turkey Mountain after two violent attacks in recent weeks.

The meeting was for a volunteer watch group called the Turkey Trail team or anyone concerned with safety at Turkey Mountain.

The goal of the meeting

Organizers like TPD, Tulsa CrimeStoppers, and River Parks Authority gave safety reminders and hosted a Q&A.

"Using the buddy system, taking the earbuds out, being aware of their surroundings, especially, but most importantly, having that communication with each other, and also if they see something suspicious, to call 911, don't ever hesitate to do that. Don't wait for the next person," said Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Organizers plan to have more meetings with volunteers to get updates on the safety of Turkey Mountain.

People could also sign up to volunteer on the Turkey Trail team.

"I would say that it's not just me, that I'm not alone out there, there are other people that are just as concerned and are hearing the same information, and we have police crew out here saying we hear you and you want us to feedback and get more information from users," said Sarah Langenheim, Tulsa.

Pride in the community

Organizers say they're proud of how the meeting turned out, and the volunteers' commitment to making Turkey Mountain a place where everyone feels safe.

"Tonight really shows us that it takes power in the community to really champion, I think, our open spaces. When you think about a community coming together, you know, tonight like 75 in force to say, hey, we're going to take back our trails," said Jeff Edwards, River Parks Authority.

Looking for a suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating an attack that happened at Hunter Park last week and say it could be connected to an assault at Turkey Mountain earlier in August.

Related: