Bixby takes down Owasso in Week Zero Battle of the Burbs matchup, 49-21

By: Ravin Ray

The Spartans beat the Rams Thursday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium, 49-21.

It all started with a Carson Kirby quarterback keeper in the first quarter for Bixby that put them on the board first.

Then, Braeden Presley had a big touchdown the following drive, carrying a defender on his back to finish out the play and put the Spartans up 14-0.

In the second quarter, Cord Nolan scored from six yards out and extended the lead to three touchdowns.

It didn't stop there.

Jayson Moll, who played for the Rams before transferring to Bixby for his senior year, broke away for a 50-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.

The second half was an effort from both teams on the scoreboard, with scores from Bethel and Hall for the Rams.

Bixby will head to Sand Springs next week while Owasso hosts Jenks.

Watch the post-game reaction from Braeden Presley:

Watch the post-game reaction from Coach Loren Montgomery:

Pregame with Ravin Ray:

