Jenks outlet mall sparks more than 30% sales tax surge in first year

Surge in Jenks' economic growth linked to outlet mall, boosting tax revenue and paving way for future city developments.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

One year after opening its doors, the outlet mall in Jenks has exceeded expectations, delivering a major boost to the city’s economy.

Officials say the development has brought jobs, visitors and millions in new tax revenue that is reshaping community projects.

Sales tax revenue skyrockets

Sales tax collections in Jenks jumped 38% in the mall’s first year of operation, an unprecedented increase according to Vice Mayor John Brown.

He said the surge has given the city a financial cushion to move up plans for hiring police officers, adding firefighters and improving streets.

Jobs and local business growth

The outlet mall has added hundreds of jobs, while also serving as a magnet for shoppers across the region.

Brown said that traffic generated by major retailers is spilling over into nearby restaurants and businesses, fueling additional growth.

Tax district pays developers back

The mall sits inside a tax increment financing district, which allows it to collect 2% of Jenks’ 3.55% sales tax for the next 25 years. City leaders say that the structure reimburses developers who took a financial risk to bring the project to Jenks.

Exceeding projections

“The projections that we’ve had off of the tax revenues were beyond anything that we had anticipated, so it’s put us in a really positive place,” Brown said. “When we’ve got this surplus from things like that, it lets us move up the timeline on improvements that we do for streets and adding firefighters and other improvements within the community.”

What’s next for Jenks?

City officials say the outlet mall is only the beginning. Plans are underway for restaurants, hotels, a pedestrian bridge connecting Jenks and Tulsa, and a low-water dam along the Arkansas River.

Leaders hope the momentum will continue to draw visitors to Jenks' attractions, including the Oklahoma Aquarium and the downtown district.