Outdoor Pics With Tess: Gunner's Fishing Haul

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, August 29th 2025, 5:28 am

By: Tess Maune


What a summer for 8-year-old Gunner.

He did a lot of traveling with his family—and a lot of fishing, too.

He's from Allen, Okla.—but caught this bass in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

His grandpa—Rick Holland—says Gunner actually caught and released 100 fish on that trip.

Gunner loves the outdoors—and is looking forward to his second duck season coming up.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

