Outdoor Pics With Tess: Gunner's Fishing Haul

Friday, August 29th 2025, 5:28 am
What a summer for 8-year-old Gunner.
He did a lot of traveling with his family—and a lot of fishing, too.
He's from Allen, Okla.—but caught this bass in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
His grandpa—Rick Holland—says Gunner actually caught and released 100 fish on that trip.
Gunner loves the outdoors—and is looking forward to his second duck season coming up.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
