Fire at Catoosa cement plant sparked by conveyor belt

Crews say no one was injured in the overnight fire at Central Plains Cement Company.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

Fire crews quickly contained an overnight fire at the Central Plains Cement Company plant in Catoosa.

The blaze broke out just before midnight near Apache Street and 145th East Avenue. Firefighters said a conveyor belt inside the facility ignited, sparking the incident.

The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived, preventing significant damage. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported among workers or firefighters.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the conveyor belt to catch fire. Plant operations have since returned to normal.