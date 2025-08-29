Swarms of crawdads spotted crawling across Sperry yards and roads

An unusually high number of crawdads have been spotted moving through yards, streets and sidewalks before sunrise. Here is what we know about the crustaceans and their presence in Oklahoma.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

Something unusual is happening in Sperry. Crawdads are showing up in droves.

In recent days, a large number of small freshwater crustaceans have been spotted roaming around neighborhoods and commercial areas in the early morning hours. Residents say they are appearing in driveways, yards, and parking lots.

Resident observations raise curiosity

Bob Harvey has lived in the same home for four decades in the Sperry area. He reached out to News On 6 to share what he has seen. He reported that he had never seen this many crawdads in the area before and felt it was worth bringing to our attention.

Harvey told us he noticed the crawdads appearing just before sunrise as people are leaving for work. He also said police in the area had stopped traffic at times to stop drivers from accidentally running over the crawdads as they crossed the road.

Crawdad, crayfish, or crawfish?

There is no scientific difference between the terms. They all refer to the same animal.

Crawdad is commonly used in the Southern United States Crayfish is the formal scientific term Crawfish is often used in Cajun and Creole regions such as Louisiana

These freshwater crustaceans are related to lobsters and are part of the Cambaridae family.

Why are they appearing now?

The surge in activity may be tied to environmental conditions. Crayfish often burrow in soil and remain hidden during dry or hot weather. When temperatures cool or after rainfall, they may emerge to forage or migrate.

In Oklahoma, many species are most active during the night or early morning hours, which could explain why so many are appearing before sunrise.

Oklahoma has 28 known crayfish species

According to a report from the Oklahoma Biological Survey and the University of Oklahoma, the state is home to at least 28 species of crayfish. These species occupy a wide range of habitats, including streams and rivers, lakes and ponds, sloughs, ditches, and even caves. Some species burrow in intermittent water bodies and may construct mud chimneys marking the entrance to their burrows.

Crayfish function ecologically as predators, grazers, detritivores and prey, playing important roles in aquatic food webs involving fish, birds and mammals.

The report notes that crayfish diversity in Oklahoma follows an east-to-west gradient, with the highest number of species found in the eastern part of the state.

What to watch for

Residents in the Sperry area, like Bob Harvey, are keeping an eye out, especially during early morning hours.

Have you spotted crawdads in your neighborhood?

