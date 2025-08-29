Boone Pickens Stadium to host The Boys from Oklahoma: Round 2

Historic encore: Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours reunite for Oklahoma's landmark Red Dirt concert, Round 2, in Stillwater. Secure tickets now for the Boone Pickens 2026 show.

By: Joe Carmody

Red Dirt music fans are in for another historic night as The Boys from Oklahoma: Round 2 heads back to Stillwater.

The 2026 concert will reunite iconic Red Dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed with Turnpike Troubadours for a highly anticipated encore show at Oklahoma State University’s Boone Pickens Stadium.

Presale and Ticket Information

Fans who want early access must register for a presale code at app.okstate.com/Round2 by 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Those who register can purchase tickets beginning at noon CT on Friday, Sept. 5, through 10 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 8. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The 2026 Lineup

Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours will headline the April 11, 2026, show. Special guests include Wyatt Flores, Shane Smith & the Saints and The Great Divide.

The concert is expected to draw fans from across the country to the football home of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Looking Back at 2025

The first Boys from Oklahoma concert made history in 2025, selling nearly 180,000 tickets during the presale. Organizers say another 90,000 fans were left waiting in the ticket queue when the show sold out.

More than 200,000 people descended on Stillwater, creating a festival atmosphere that cemented the event as a landmark in Oklahoma music history.

RELATED: 'The Boys From Oklahoma' concert series takes over Stillwater, Oklahoma State University

Why It Matters

Stillwater is widely regarded as the birthplace of Red Dirt music, and the return of The Boys from Oklahoma is expected to further elevate the city’s reputation.

With record-setting attendance last year and high demand for tickets again, the event highlights the national draw of Oklahoma’s music scene.

How to Be Part of Round Two

Organizers encourage fans to register for presale access early to avoid missing out. Links to sign up are available on The Boys from Oklahoma website.

With demand expected to be just as high as last year, fans are urged to secure their spots quickly.

