Miami reaches $10.5M settlement in long-running flooding lawsuit

After nearly two decades of litigation, city leaders call the deal a first step toward accountability.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

After a nearly 20-year legal battle, the City of Miami has reached a $10.5 million settlement with the Grand River Dam Authority over flood damage claims dating back to 2007.

Mayor Bless Parker said while the outcome is not what many residents had hoped for, the agreement marks an important milestone in holding the state agency accountable.

Settlement ends years of litigation

The lawsuit, filed after devastating floods in 2007, accused the Grand River Dam Authority of contributing to repeated flooding that damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure in Miami.

City officials say concluding the case now provides closure to families and businesses that have carried financial and emotional burdens through years of legal delays.

Mayor calls deal ‘first strike’ against GRDA

In a statement, Parker described the settlement as a symbolic victory, likening the fight to a ‘David versus Goliath struggle.’

‘The proposed $10.5 million settlement is not the award we all hoped for, nor does it erase the harm that has been done. Yet, it represents an important first victory in what has truly been a David versus Goliath struggle. For the first time, Goliath has felt the strike of accountability,’ Parker said.

He added that funds from the settlement will support flood mitigation, infrastructure improvements and economic recovery efforts.

Focus shifts to federal hearings

City leaders say the conclusion of the lawsuit allows Miami to focus on upcoming proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The hearings will determine future licensing rules for GRDA and could shape long-term protections against flooding in Miami.

‘This resolution frees us to dedicate 100% of our efforts to the critical relicensing proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,’ Parker said. ‘We are resolute in ensuring that no citizen of Miami will ever again be placed in this position.’

Building resilience for the future

Parker said the settlement money will be directed toward projects that strengthen neighborhoods, protect families and help prevent future flood risks.

‘David has cast the first stone. Goliath has felt the first strike. And now, together, we will build lasting resilience for Miami and greater protections for the generations to come,’ Parker said.