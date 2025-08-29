Tulsa Police searching for driver after overnight hit-and-run

Friday, August 29th 2025, 7:02 am
Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning near 4th Street and Sheridan Road.
Officers say the Jeep collided with another vehicle just after 1 a.m. before leaving the scene. The impact pushed the other car through the intersection and into a nearby parking lot.
The woman driving that car was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Her condition has not yet been released.
Police have not shared a description of the suspect or the Jeep, but are continuing their investigation.
