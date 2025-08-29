Tulsa Police searching for driver after overnight hit-and-run

Early morning hit-and-run collision in Tulsa leaves a woman hospitalized; Police continue search for jeep driver.

By: Nick McCauley

-

Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning near 4th Street and Sheridan Road.

Officers say the Jeep collided with another vehicle just after 1 a.m. before leaving the scene. The impact pushed the other car through the intersection and into a nearby parking lot.

The woman driving that car was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Her condition has not yet been released.

Police have not shared a description of the suspect or the Jeep, but are continuing their investigation.