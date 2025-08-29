Miss Oklahoma heads to Orlando to compete for Miss America 2026 crown

Miss Oklahoma 2025 Tessa Dorrell is heading to Orlando to compete in the Miss America 2026 competition, representing Oklahoma on the national stage. The Jones native and OSU graduate will join a week of events leading up to the finals on September 7.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

Miss Oklahoma 2025 Tessa Dorrell is on her way to Orlando, Florida, to represent Oklahoma in the Miss America 2026 competition.

The Jones native and Oklahoma State University graduate boarded a morning flight from Tulsa International Airport early Friday, excited for the opportunity ahead.

'We have put in so much work'

Before boarding her flight, Dorrell said she is feeling more excitement than anxiety as the journey begins.

"It is a little too early to be nervous. I feel like my system is not all fully functioning now," she said. "I am really excited to get there. We have put in so much work, so I am ready to see what comes of it."

Dorrell is one of 51 candidates from across the country competing for the national title. The Miss America program awards scholarships and promotes leadership, service, and education for young women.

Miss America week schedule packed with events

The Miss America 2026 competition takes place from September 1 through September 7 in Orlando. Events will be held at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Here is what the week looks like:

September 1: Arrival Ceremony, Luau Welcome Reception, and Dinner September 2: Miss America's Teen Preliminary and Visitation September 3: Miss America Preliminary and Visitation September 4: World Tour Expo and Talent Showcase September 5: Expo continues, Little Sister's National Tea Party, Red Carpet Gala, and Dinner September 6: Autograph session, Teen Finals, and Teen Coronation September 7: Miss America Finals

Several of these events require credentials or tickets. More information is available through the Miss America Organization.

Theme parks and food on the itinerary, too

Dorrell is also looking forward to a little fun between events, especially a trip to Universal Studios.

"When we go to Miss America, there is a week of events besides just the competition," she said. "We get to go to Universal Studios. I am very excited. I am going to eat as much food as possible at Universal because I have not been in a long time. So that will be a fun little break."

Oklahoma's delegate prepares to take the national stage

Dorrell won the Miss Oklahoma title on June 7 at the Rose State Performing Arts Center in Midwest City, representing Broken Arrow. Along with the crown, she received a $30,000 scholarship to support her education.

Her spoken word performance, titled "Walking in My Shoes," and her Community Service Initiative, "Partners Club: Empowering Special Education in Oklahoma," helped her stand out.

"Partners Club fosters empathy and understanding among all students," she said after winning. "By bridging the gap between students with and without disabilities, we can cultivate an environment of mutual respect and learning."

Finals night ahead

The Miss America Finals will be held on Sunday, September 7. If Dorrell takes home the crown, she will begin a yearlong role representing the organization and promoting its mission.

Oklahomans can follow Dorrell's journey through the Miss America Organization's website and social media pages.