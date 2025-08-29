The Lemon-Aid Project: How kids are sparking change in Tulsa one lemon at a time

Friday, August 29th 2025, 8:13 am
A city-wide charity event is empowering kids to be impactful entrepreneurs and philanthropists. The Lemon-Aid Project provides its volunteers with all the materials they need to set up lemonade stands.
The money raised at each stand is then donated to a local charity. This year the recipient is Tulsa Changemakers, an organization that supports youth in driving positive impact in Tulsa.
Katie Eller Murray and her siblings set up a lemonade stand in their front yard during the summer of 1993. Instead of using the money they made to buy toys or candy the Eller's donated it to the Tulsa Day Center to help the homeless.
After that Lemon-Aid grew into a city-wide lemonade stand over Labor Day weekend that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need from 1994-2000.
In 2019 Katie brought the Labor Day tradition back as an official nonprofit and named it The Lemon-Aid Project.
The Lemon-Aid Project is a free and fun way for children and their families to give back to the community. The nonprofit provides all the materials needed to set up your own lemonade stand, however, here are some other ways to help.
In 2024 The Lemon-Aid Project created satellite stands that were a huge success, so they are continuing that tradition. Those include:
Mother Road Market Kick-Off Event
TU Tailgate at Chapman Commons
Expo Square / Tulsa State Fair
Philbrook Museum of Art
Mattress Firm
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025