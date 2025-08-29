The Lemon-Aid Project: How kids are sparking change in Tulsa one lemon at a time

The Lemon-Aid Project is a city-wide charity event over Labor Day weekend where kids are given all the materials to set up lemonade stands to raise money for those in need.

By: Alyssa Miller

A city-wide charity event is empowering kids to be impactful entrepreneurs and philanthropists. The Lemon-Aid Project provides its volunteers with all the materials they need to set up lemonade stands.

The money raised at each stand is then donated to a local charity. This year the recipient is Tulsa Changemakers, an organization that supports youth in driving positive impact in Tulsa.

History of The Lemon-Aid Project

Katie Eller Murray and her siblings set up a lemonade stand in their front yard during the summer of 1993. Instead of using the money they made to buy toys or candy the Eller's donated it to the Tulsa Day Center to help the homeless.

After that Lemon-Aid grew into a city-wide lemonade stand over Labor Day weekend that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need from 1994-2000.

In 2019 Katie brought the Labor Day tradition back as an official nonprofit and named it The Lemon-Aid Project.

How to Get Involved with The Lemon-Aid Project

The Lemon-Aid Project is a free and fun way for children and their families to give back to the community. The nonprofit provides all the materials needed to set up your own lemonade stand, however, here are some other ways to help.

Donate to the project Volunteer at one of the satellite stands Create a virtual stand Spread the word to friends and family Become a sponsor Donate supplies for kits

Satellite Stands & Events

In 2024 The Lemon-Aid Project created satellite stands that were a huge success, so they are continuing that tradition. Those include:

Mother Road Market Kick-Off Event

1124 South Lewis Friday, August 29 from 3-7 p.m. Music, games, prizes, and more Sign-up AND pick-up Lemon-Aid Kits

TU Tailgate at Chapman Commons

800 South Tucker Saturday, August 30 from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate the first football game of the season Drink lemonade Sign-up AND pick-up Lemon-Aid Kits

Expo Square / Tulsa State Fair

4145 East 21st Street Saturday, August 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, August 31 from 1-4 p.m. Monday, September 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Philbrook Museum of Art

2727 South Rockford Saturday, August 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, August 31 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Mattress Firm