Circle Cinema hosts second annual 918 Film Festival

By: Brooke Cox

Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s only nonprofit movie theater, is set to host the second annual 918 Film Festival, celebrating local filmmaking and the future of Tulsa’s creative community.

About Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema operates with a mission to foster community consciousness through film. The theater provides a platform for independent filmmakers to share their work with audiences in a collaborative and engaging environment.

918 Film Festival History

The 918 Film Festival began as a way to showcase additional submissions from the Circle Cinema Film Festival that could not be screened during the main festival.

After receiving an overwhelming number of entries, Circle Cinema created the 918 Film Festival to give these films a dedicated spotlight.

918 Film Festival 2025 Highlights

The 2025 festival emphasizes both the present and future of filmmaking in the 918 area code. This year’s event will feature student short films and works from young filmmakers who participated in the Keepin’ It Reel: Script 2 Screen Youth Film Camp over the summer.

Saturday, Sept. 20, will serve as a special “Future Of” screening day, including a student-curated Sandbox showcasing live readings of student scripts.

Opportunities for Young Filmmakers

Circle Cinema encourages students from upper elementary through high school to submit work for the festival. Submissions can be emailed to PJ Sosko at soskopj@gmail.com or submitted online at circlecinema.org/918ff using the “Submit Your Script” button. Selected scripts, ranging from three to ten pages, will be read live by professional actors for an audience.

The focus on younger writers comes from feedback collected in the 2025 Film Festival survey, highlighting the value of encouraging children to explore storytelling and develop creative skills at an early age.

Sosko has two films premiering at the Toronto Film Festival next week. "New Year's Rev," the Green Day movie shot in Oklahoma, and "Carolina Caroline" starring Kyra Sedgwick.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all events will be $5. The full festival schedule will be released soon.

For updates, follow Circle Cinema on Facebook and Instagram.