Tulsa gears up for annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

By: Brooke Cox

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Tulsa is just a month away, bringing together survivors, families and supporters to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Local Sponsors Highlight Impact

Catherine Gann of OSU Medical Center discussed her involvement with the event, marking four consecutive years of sponsorship.

She shared a personal connection, noting that a family member’s early breast cancer diagnosis shaped her commitment to detection and awareness.

“From a personal and professional perspective, I’ve had the honor of being very involved in breast cancer diagnosis and detection,” Gann said.

Early Detection And Awareness

Shari Holdman, executive director of Komen Oklahoma, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis. She said while breast cancer mortality rates are dropping, more people—particularly younger women—are being affected.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to continue our message of early diagnosis, education, and speaking with your physician,” Holdman said.

Community And Survivor Participation

The annual race is an opportunity for survivors and families to come together. Gann called the event “very exciting” and said it’s a time to honor and remember those impacted by breast cancer.

Holdman described the energy at the event as uplifting, pointing out activities like “Hope Village,” family meals provided by IHOP, and other celebratory touches.

“It's gonna be such an incredible day to just really celebrate those women that have been warriors,” she said.

Research And Medical Advancements

Komen Oklahoma also focuses on research. Holdman noted that the organization has contributed to the development of 29 life-saving medications over 30 years. The goal is to improve treatment options and quality of life for patients while continuing the search for a cure.

Gann added that legislation supporting early detection has allowed OSU Medical Center to expand its capabilities, including adding automated breast ultrasound for patients with dense breast tissue, improving early detection and treatment outcomes.

Event Details

The Tulsa race is set for Saturday, Sept. 27, at River Spirit Casino on Riverside Drive. Participants can register individually, start a team or join a team. You can also join LeAnne's team by visiting NewsOn6.com/Leannes-Team.

For more information about the race or Komen Oklahoma, visit Komen.org/community/oklahoma.