FAFSA, free tuition and college planning tips from Tulsa Kids Magazine Editor

With a new school year just underway, experts say it’s not too early for Oklahoma parents to start planning for college. Tulsa Kids Magazine editor Betty Casey says families should begin preparing now, especially with financial aid applications opening soon.

By: Erin Conrad

-

With a new school year just underway, experts say it’s not too early for Oklahoma parents to start planning for college. Tulsa Kids Magazine editor Betty Casey says families should begin preparing now, especially with financial aid applications opening soon.

FAFSA Opens October 1

Q: Parents are just now thinking about back-to-school basics. Why should they already be planning for college?

A: "We do this college and career planner every year, and it pulls together a lot of the information that you're talking about, because parents, I think, get overwhelmed, and kids do, too. We don't know what to do," Casey said.

The issue includes a timeline for students in ninth through twelfth grade, highlighting what needs to be done each year.

Q: When can families file for financial aid?

A: "You can fill it out October 1st, and I would recommend doing it right away, because once those dollars are gone, they're gone," Casey explained.

Show Interest to Boost Admissions Chances

Q: Beyond financial aid, what else should families consider?

A: "If your student shows real interest with that admissions counselor and they contact them and stay in touch and show real interest in that university, then they may come out a little bit ahead in that admission," Casey said.

Free Tuition Opportunities in Oklahoma

Q: What free tuition options are available to Oklahoma students?

A: "TCC has a great program, the Achieves program, where kids can go for two years, free tuition, get an associate's degree, and then go on for four years if they'd like. Tulsa Tech is great. High school kids can do concurrent enrollment, which gets them college credit for free," Casey said.

She also pointed to Oklahoma’s Promise, which offers four years of tuition, but requires students to apply early and meet financial requirements.

The Importance of Planning Ahead

Q: What’s your biggest piece of advice to parents and students?

A: "Kids should take the PSAT, the SAT, the ACT. Sometimes you might want to take that more than once. So you need to plan ahead for some of these things so that you won't be caught senior year, thinking, oh my gosh, what do I do?"