Therapy Thursday: How to overcome self-doubt in new leadership roles

By: Jonathan Cooper

Starting a new leadership role can be intimidating, especially when self-doubt sets in. On this week’s Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma shared advice on how to find your voice and lead with confidence.

What Is Imposter Syndrome?

Q: Greg wrote in to say: "I just started a leadership role and am feeling held back by self-doubt. How can I find my voice and lead with confidence?

A: "You're right. You know, it sounds a little bit like imposter syndrome, and let's just define it quickly," Dr. Lloyd-Jones said.

"Imposter syndrome is the persistent feeling of self-doubt despite one's track record of positive accomplishments and achievements. And there's this feeling of being exposed as a fraud, so they attribute their success to external factors, luck, and not themselves."

Learning Curve vs. Self-Doubt

"What I don't want Greg to confuse this with is this natural learning curve when you get into a new environment," Lloyd-Jones explained.

She said it’s normal to take time to adjust: "Although you know your past environment—the people, the operations, the protocol—in the new environment, he needs to allow leeway to learn the culture. There's something positive to be said about someone who observes their new environment."

Building Confidence Through Contribution

Q: What practical steps can help leaders feel more confident?

"I would want him to challenge himself to contribute something every day, whether that's speaking up, making an observation, using his skill set," Lloyd-Jones said.

"So the more that he participates and gets involved, the more he feels a sense of belonging and a part of his new environment. That's the heart of the matter. He wants to feel a part, and he can do that by contributing."