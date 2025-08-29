Dusk Till Dawn Blues Festival returns to Rentiesville, honors co-founder Selby Minner

The Dusk Till Dawn Blues Festival returns to Rentiesville this weekend for its 35th year, the first since the death of co-founder Selby Minner. Organizers say the three-day event will carry on her legacy with nearly 50 bands and a lineup that draws musicians from around the world.

A Festival Built on Legacy

Q: Did you ever expect the festival to grow this big over 35 years?

A: "Well, it's always been fairly large," said board member Jayne Styles. "It's been a real surprise under these circumstances and the tragedy involved that we as board members… were able to pull all that together. And people like Bronco, who gladly stepped up and took charge of that with Homer [Johnson] and started getting all of these artists in place for this year.

Styles said the board relied heavily on Selby’s organization: "Selby was really great at documenting everything, so we had a really clear view. Many of us have worked with her for years and years… and with what she left, the information, we were able to pull all that together."

Continuing Selby Minner’s Dream

Q: How are you keeping Selby Minner’s vision alive?

A: "This is in loving memory… what we're adding to the name of the Dusk Till Dawn Blues Festival number 35—in loving memory for her," Styles explained.

Bronko Carr said the response has been overwhelming: "Everybody wanted to continue this legacy. DC [Minner], he's primarily from Rentiesville, and him and Selby set out on a dream, and they said, let's just come off the road and build a club, and let's just have them come to us. And they threw their first festival, and the rest is history."

Carr added, "I've been knowing Selby and D.C. since I was about 17, 18. I turned 66 last week, so… I do know the family well. The board is phenomenal. The volunteers, everybody came in. Some of the bands came in at half price. And it's just, it's by faith. And we really enjoy it."

A Historic Oklahoma Town

Q: Rentiesville is one of Oklahoma’s historic Black towns. What makes the setting unique?

A: "It's one of the last Black towns in Oklahoma. I mean, it has a population, I think, on the sign was 66. And you have far more than that that come out to the festival every year," Styles said.

What Fans Can Expect

Q: For people who’ve never been, what can they expect at the festival?

A: "Well, they can expect an overall experience in blues music," Carr said.

"You're going to have a children's village that has huge puppets, clay projects, face painting, and general kid stuff. There's three stages, so you have a choice of different bands to listen to throughout the evening. Around one o'clock in the morning, it all comes inside—there's an invitational jam of all the headliners that have played. It's just full of electricity, a lot of fun. People wait all year for this."

Carr added that the lineup is truly international: "We have acts from Mississippi, Arkansas… Charlie Red and the Voodoo Band coming down from Tulsa. We got a group coming from Germany just to experience the Rentiesville experience."

Honoring the Past, Looking Ahead

Q: What’s the goal moving forward?

A: "We are really looking forward to taking this and making it something really special," Carr said. "So we want everybody to come out. Please keep sending that donation. It's just something that we're going to continue."

