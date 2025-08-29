Oklahoma State QB Hauss Hejny suffers broken foot, expected to miss several weeks

OSU starting quarterback Hauss Hejny to undergo foot surgery after UT Martin injury; redshirt freshman Zane Flores set to take over heading into Oregon matchup.

By: News On 6, John Holcomb

-

After a promising start to the season from transfer quarterback Hauss Hejny, News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb has confirmed the report that Hejny suffered a broken left foot in the first quarter of Thursday’s win over UT Martin.

>>> Takeaways from Oklahoma State’s season-opening win over UT Martin

National reporter Brett McMurphy reported that Hejny is scheduled to undergo surgery and is expected to miss around five weeks. That timeline would potentially keep him out until OSU’s Big 12 opener against Baylor on September 27 in Stillwater.

Statement from the Cowboys:

"Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny sustained an injury during the Cowboys' season-opening win over UT Martin Thursday night and will not be available for multiple weeks. We're proud of the way Hauss played last night and wish him a full and speedy recovery," Coach Gundy said. "I'm thankful for our medical staff and their ability to provide prompt, top-tier care for our team."

---

Hejny, a transfer from TCU, gave the Cowboys an early spark before exiting. He rushed for a 6-yard touchdown on the opening drive, then found Gavin Freeman for a 10-yard score on OSU’s second possession. He finished his night 5-of-10 for 96 passing yards and a touchdown while adding 27 yards and another score on the ground.

Freeman, who hauled in Hejny’s touchdown pass, said there was no doubt the quarterback was prepared.

“He’s been preparing for however long and we knew he was going to do his job and get the job done,” Freeman said.

When Hejny went down, redshirt freshman Zane Flores entered to lead the offense. Flores went 13-of-20 for 136 yards, adding eight rushing yards despite being sacked twice. Freeman said the team was ready for the transition.

“It was real smooth. Everyone expected to play both. Both of them can play, and we’ve practiced with both, so it wasn’t really hard.”

The Cowboys’ receiver praised both quarterbacks’ skill sets and noted the offense has confidence moving forward with Flores.

“They both have their unique characteristics. They both can play, they both can throw, they both can run. We will ride behind whichever one,” Freeman said.

As for Flores’ performance in relief, Freeman said it came as no surprise.

“Yeah, he played lights out and we expected that, so it’s no surprise at all.”

Mike Gundy was appreciative of the effort.

“I thought he played well,” Gundy said. “He moved around and was effective and made plays with his legs, which is what he does. He didn’t get to play long enough to get into a rhythm, but I thought he started out the game really well.”

Following Hejny’s injury, redshirt freshman Zane Flores entered to lead the offense. Flores went 13-of-20 for 136 yards, adding eight rushing yards despite two sacks.

The former four-star prospect will now prepare for his first career start as the Cowboys travel to Eugene, Oregon, next weekend to face the Ducks.