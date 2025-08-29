Woman connected to Muskogee County girl, 11, who gave birth arrested on child neglect charges

Records show Michelle Justus faces six counts of child neglect after authorities say she failed to report child’s pregnancy.

Friday, August 29th 2025, 1:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A woman in connection with an 11-year-old girl who recently gave birth has been arrested on six counts of child neglect, according to arrest records.

Michelle Justus was booked into the Muskogee County Jail on Friday. Authorities said the charges relate to all the children in her care, including the 11-year-old. The arrest affidavit states Justus failed to report the child’s pregnancy.

Couple previously charged in child sex abuse investigation

The arrest follows the earlier arrest of Dustin and Cherie Walker, the couple who had primary care of the child. Both were arrested earlier this month on multiple felony charges related to child sex abuse and neglect.

Authorities set bond at $100,000 for each of the Walkers.

Authorities: DNA test confirmed paternity

In mid-August, the 11-year-old girl was brought to a hospital after giving birth at home. Police were contacted immediately, and both guardians were arrested.

The following week, authorities said a DNA test confirmed Dustin Walker is the father of the child.

Previous: Muskogee County couple faces new sexual abuse charges linked to child neglect case
