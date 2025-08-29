Woman connected to Muskogee County girl, 11, who gave birth arrested on child neglect charges

Friday, August 29th 2025, 1:46 pm
A woman in connection with an 11-year-old girl who recently gave birth has been arrested on six counts of child neglect, according to arrest records.
Michelle Justus was booked into the Muskogee County Jail on Friday. Authorities said the charges relate to all the children in her care, including the 11-year-old. The arrest affidavit states Justus failed to report the child’s pregnancy.
The arrest follows the earlier arrest of Dustin and Cherie Walker, the couple who had primary care of the child. Both were arrested earlier this month on multiple felony charges related to child sex abuse and neglect.
Authorities set bond at $100,000 for each of the Walkers.
In mid-August, the 11-year-old girl was brought to a hospital after giving birth at home. Police were contacted immediately, and both guardians were arrested.
The following week, authorities said a DNA test confirmed Dustin Walker is the father of the child.
August 29th, 2025
