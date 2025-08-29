Tulsa Wave Park Reopens After Investigation into Teen Drowning

Following the tragic drowning of 16-year-old Jawaun Jordan, Tulsa Wave Park reopened on Friday after a thorough review by local officials, emphasizing enhanced safety protocols and the importance of compliance for a secure recreational experience.

By: David Prock

The Tulsa Wave Park reopened on Friday after an investigation into the drowning of 16-year-old Jawaun Jordan earlier this month.

Jeff Edwards with the River Park Authority said that the Wave Park underwent a review of the incident in coordination with the City of Tulsa and is ready to reopen. Officials, with RPA, and the city are urging everyone to follow all the the posted rules and bring appropriate saftey gear when viisting the park.

"Following the tragic drowning incident at Tulsa Wave Park, the River Parks Authority, in coordination with the City of Tulsa, immediately paused operations out of respect for the victim and in the interest of public safety. This joint decision reflects the established protocols guiding our collaborative partnership.

Since that time, River Parks and the City have conducted a comprehensive review of the incident in close coordination with the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office. This process included on-site water flow monitoring, operational evaluations, and a thorough reassessment of the site amenities.

It is important to emphasize that the Tulsa Wave Park’s operational framework was developed and vetted by experienced professionals over the course of a full year prior to its launch last Labor Day.

As we announce the re-opening of the Tulsa Wave Park, we strongly urge all users to arrive with appropriate safety gear and to follow all posted rules and regulations. These guidelines are not only essential, they are enforceable by law and apply both within the wave feature and throughout the surrounding area.

Together, we remain committed to providing innovative recreational experiences while emphasizing the importance of “know before you go” to all users and bystanders."

The Tulsa Wave park opened just over a year ago in September 2024.

