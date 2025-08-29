‘Strong, blessed, thankful': Tulsa High School senior back on field after heatstroke

A Tulsa teen made a triumphant return to the football field after being sidelined by heatstroke.

By: Madison Jones

For one local high school senior, football was sidelined when life threw him a challenge tougher than any opponent.

He took the field Friday after suffering a heat stroke one year ago, a moment his family says had him fighting for his life.

August 27, 2024

August 27, 2024, was hot with temperatures in the 90s. At the time, Taeshawn Nelson was a junior at East Central when his family says he collapsed from heatstroke.

His father, Toby, got the call at work that something was wrong. By the time EMS arrived, Taeshawn was nonresponsive.

“It was very tough to see him like that,” said Toby.

He was rushed to the hospital, and his family says he had liver and kidney damage.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it because he had been practicing all summer and never indicated anything that something like this could happen," Toby said.

Months of Uncertainty

Toby Nelson told News On 6 that doctors had no timeline, and recovery could take weeks or months. The family held on through faith.

“God has seen him through this far… and will see him through the rest,” said Toby.

The emotional toll was matched by a financial one.

“I haven’t been able to work since this happened. Bills are piling up. All I can think about is my son.”

Last year, Tulsa Public Schools said precautions were taken, breaks added, and practice time was limited. TPS shared support, saying:

“We wish this young man a rapid and complete recovery… there is nothing we take more seriously than the safety of our students.”

Toby says Taeshawn was in the hospital for about a month from August 27 to September 30, 2024.

Taeshawn's Comeback to the Field

One year later, Taeshawn, now a senior at Union High School, was medically cleared to play football again.

“All glory to God. He gave me an opportunity," Taeshawn said.

Number 77 is back under the Friday night lights.

“Strong, blessed, thankful,” Taeshawn says. “Thankful… just thankful.”

A Father's Pride, A Son’s Second Chance

Toby says he will be watching from the sidelines, emotional and proud.

“I’m going to cry. I already know it," he said. “The tears are going to flow, but they’ll be tears of joy.”

Toby says the road back wasn’t easy, filled with stress tests, EKGs and endless physicals.

“He had to jump through a whole lot of hurdles to get to this point.”

Taeshawn left this reminder: “Stay hydrated. This heat can really bring you down."