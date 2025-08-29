Oklahoma’s Danny Cahill reflects on Netflix’s ‘Biggest Loser’ documentary

Broken Arrow native Danny Cahill revisits his life-changing journey on season 8 of "The Biggest Loser" in a new Netflix documentary. Discover the impact behind the scenes.

By: News On 6

Danny Cahill, the Broken Arrow native who won Season 8 of The Biggest Loser in 2009, is back in the national spotlight as one of the featured contestants in a new Netflix docuseries, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser.

Cahill, who lost 239 pounds in less than seven months to win the $250,000 grand prize, said the three-part series sheds light on the reality of the show and what life has been like for contestants in the years since.

Why Cahill Tried Out for ‘The Biggest Loser’

Cahill said he struggled with weight for years before deciding to audition. He recalls seeing his wife watch the show one night and realizing he could push himself to do it.

Although he was rejected twice, he made it on the third try and went on to win the season, saying accountability was a key motivator.

The Reality of Metabolic Changes

After his dramatic weight loss, Cahill was part of a 2016 medical study that revealed contestants’ metabolisms slowed dramatically following the show. Researchers called it “persistent metabolic adaptation,” meaning even years later, metabolisms had not rebounded to normal levels.

Cahill admitted he has gained some of the weight back but said he is preparing to restart his journey toward better health.

What the Netflix Docuseries Shows

Cahill praised the Netflix series for showing both positive and negative experiences of contestants. He said that while his experience was largely positive, others suffered from harsh criticism and even threats.

He hopes viewers walk away understanding that what was shown on television was edited and incomplete, and that contestants’ personal stories went much deeper.

Would He Do It Again?

Cahill said he would return to the show if given the chance, but under a new format that measured overall health improvements instead of rapid weight loss. He suggested a version that tracks body composition, bloodwork, and even mental health.

With 380 contestants who each had different journeys, Cahill believes the Netflix series could easily expand into more seasons.

Proud to Represent Oklahoma

Cahill said he’s honored to represent Oklahoma in the series, where he is among the first faces viewers see.

“I’m proud to be an Oklahoman,” he said, adding that he hopes his story encourages others not to judge based on appearances and to understand that “everybody has a story behind them.”