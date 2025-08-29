The Call Up: College football preview, high school football begins
Justin Woodard joins Jonathan Cooper for The Call Up at 4 p.m. to discuss the Cowboys' win over UT Martin, OU's game against Illinois State on Saturday, high school football, and more.
Friday, August 29th 2025, 5:13 pm
By:
Jonathan Cooper,
Justin Woodard
TULSA, Okla. -
Jonathan Cooper
Jonathan Cooper started at News On 6 in 2018 as the weekend evening anchor and moved to News On 6 at Noon in 2019. Now you can find Jonathan anchoring News On 6 at 4 p.m. and News On 6 at 9 p.m. on the Tulsa CW.
Justin Woodard
Justin Woodard joined News On 6's sports team in January of 2024, bringing over 12 years of broadcast experience. He's excited to cover high school sports in Tulsa and athletics at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, and Oral Roberts.