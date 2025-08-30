Tulsa's Wave Park reopens with safety emphasis after drowning

Tulsa's Wave Park at Zink Lake reopens after a teen drowning. Officials highlight new safety measures, and local surfers stress life jackets, helmets, and the buddy system.

By: Sam Carrico

Tulsa's Wave Park at Zink Lake is back open after a 16-year-old drowned there nearly two weeks ago. River Parks Authority says it underwent a safety review, which included monitoring the water flow, daily operations, and on-site amenities.

Safety Review Completed

The River Parks Authority says the wave park is not for swimming. It's for surfing and small watercraft only. They say anyone planning to be on the water should bring a life jacket and a helmet.

Tulsa's Wave Park is back open following a two-week closure after a 16-year-old boy drowned earlier this month. Leaders say the investigation prompted a closer look at how people use the park and what equipment is required on the water.

River Parks Officials Stress Safety Gear

"You know, I think we did a really good job of training staff when we opened," said Joe Medlin with the River Parks Authority. "We went through several wave parks across the nation. We went through Tulsa Fire. We've monitored with them swiftwater rescue. We've watched them do it. They've discussed with us how to handle making those calls because it is swiftwater."

Medlin says they take safety seriously and says a simple piece of gear could make all the difference.

"You're supposed to have a signaling device, a whistle, a horn, something to get someone's attention if you're in distress," he said.

Community Reacts

Jacob Drew lives near the wave park and was one of the first people to get back out on the water after it reopened.

"Definitely take it very seriously. It's not the cleanest water. You can't see too far deep. And so you definitely need your life jacket on at all times. And helmet, in case you hit a rock or something along the way," said Drew.

He says the drowning is a reminder of how unpredictable and dangerous water can be, but he is glad to see the park back open.

"I mean, I'm ecstatic it's back open and we can come down here," said Drew. "It was a horrible tragedy that happened. And it's just unfortunate."

Extra Signage Added, Buddy System Recommended

River Parks Authority says they've added extra signage and are working with local surf and kayak groups to remind people to use the park safely. They also recommend using the buddy system so you have someone who can look out for you.

This Labor Day weekend marks one year since Zink Lake's grand opening.