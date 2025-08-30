Booker T Washington takes down Muskogee in the Game of the Week

Booker T alum Nate Goodman is now in charge of his alma mater, while Dale Condict is the new man running the show at Muskogee after winning six titles in 20 years at Wagoner. The Hornets, who lost this game last year 56-21, came out with a statement win on Friday night taking down the Roughers 21 to 14.

By: Justin Woodard

Win or lose in Week 0, a pair of new head coaches were going to find out where their teams stand in our Game of the Week featuring Muskogee and Booker T Washington.

Booker T alum Nate Goodman is now in charge of his alma mater, while Dale Condict is the new man running the show at Muskogee after winning six titles in 20 years at Wagoner.

The Hornets, who lost this game last year 56-21, came out with a statement win on Friday night taking down the Roughers 21 to 14.

Defense was the story for Booker T Washington. The Hornets came away with numerous interceptions, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Davion Durham, who had two interceptions, said "I think we played really good defense. We stopped the run and played as a team today." Coach Goodman added, "Our defense has been the heart of this team the last couple of years. They came out with relentless effort, and I'm completely proud of our defense."

Goodman picked up his first win as the head coach of his alma mater and needless to say he was pleased. Goodman said, "I owe these boys something, they always say the first one is the hardest. This win is for the community, and the boys worked hard."

Booker T, who felt like the underdog entering this game feels like it showed they state something on Friday night. Durham said, "This is a big statement. We just got back on the map after this one." Coach Goodman added, "The kids came to me asking why we weren't ranked and I told them win this one and you will put the state on notice."

Booker T has another tough test in Week 1 when the Hornets travel to take on Del City. Muskogee will look to rebound when they host Rogers.



