Tulsa vs. Abilene Christian: Golden Hurricane Open the Tre Lamb Era at Home

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 7:41 am
The Tre Lamb era officially begins Saturday night when Tulsa hosts No. 16 Abilene Christian in the 2025 season opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
This is the third straight year the Golden Hurricane open at home against an FCS opponent, and TU is 2-0 in those games, averaging 52 points per win. But this year’s test could be the toughest yet. ACU, ranked No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll, advanced to the second round of last season’s playoffs and returns a veteran defense loaded with All-American candidates.
For Lamb, the matchup isn’t just a season opener, it’s a tone-setter.
Tre Lamb: “This is first impression week. Our expectation is to play simple, play fast, play hard, and play with our hair on fire, harder than anybody else in the country.”
The first-year head coach, who arrives from East Tennessee State, wants discipline, efficiency, and energy. That means limiting penalties, avoiding turnovers, and not letting nerves take over.
Lamb: “My concern is being too hyped as a team. Wanting it too bad that you can’t take a deep breath.”
ACU head coach Keith Patterson spent seven seasons on staff at Tulsa (2003–2010), helping engineer one of the program’s most successful stretches. Now in his fifth year leading the Wildcats, Patterson has built a physical defense and brought in former Texas Tech star QB Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator.
The Wildcats finished 9-5 in 2024, capturing their first conference title in over a decade. They nearly upset Texas Tech in last year’s opener, falling 52-51 in overtime.
For Tulsa, the formula is straightforward:
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
