Tulsa vs. Abilene Christian: Golden Hurricane Open the Tre Lamb Era at Home

Tulsa football begins the Tre Lamb era with a home opener against No. 16 Abilene Christian. Here’s the preview, kickoff time, and how to watch.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Tre Lamb era officially begins Saturday night when Tulsa hosts No. 16 Abilene Christian in the 2025 season opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

This is the third straight year the Golden Hurricane open at home against an FCS opponent, and TU is 2-0 in those games, averaging 52 points per win. But this year’s test could be the toughest yet. ACU, ranked No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll, advanced to the second round of last season’s playoffs and returns a veteran defense loaded with All-American candidates.

First Impressions Matter

For Lamb, the matchup isn’t just a season opener, it’s a tone-setter.

Tre Lamb: “This is first impression week. Our expectation is to play simple, play fast, play hard, and play with our hair on fire, harder than anybody else in the country.”

The first-year head coach, who arrives from East Tennessee State, wants discipline, efficiency, and energy. That means limiting penalties, avoiding turnovers, and not letting nerves take over.

Lamb: “My concern is being too hyped as a team. Wanting it too bad that you can’t take a deep breath.”

Key Storylines for Tulsa





QB Kirk Francis returns, named a captain and set to lead an offense that will be balanced but simplified under Lamb’s system. Transfers like RBs Dominic Richardson, WRs Zion Booker and Mekhi Miller, and LB Ray Coney are expected to contribute immediately. Captains include Francis, Morrison, Coney, DT Tai Newhouse, and LB Chris Thompson (out 3–4 weeks with injury). Lamb limits the playbook each week, focusing on mastering a set number of plays to ensure execution.



A Familiar Face on the Other Sideline

ACU head coach Keith Patterson spent seven seasons on staff at Tulsa (2003–2010), helping engineer one of the program’s most successful stretches. Now in his fifth year leading the Wildcats, Patterson has built a physical defense and brought in former Texas Tech star QB Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator.





What to Expect from Abilene Christian

The Wildcats finished 9-5 in 2024, capturing their first conference title in over a decade. They nearly upset Texas Tech in last year’s opener, falling 52-51 in overtime.

New offense: QB Stone Earle returns to ACU after FBS stints and will direct Harrell’s Air Raid attack. The Wildcats must replace their top two RBs, two 1,000-yard WRs, and five starting offensive linemen. Defense leads the way: ACU returns LB Will Shaffer (123 tackles, UAC Defensive Player of the Year) and DE Kaghen Roach, both preseason All-Americans. The unit allowed over 30 points per game last year but has veteran leadership and transfer help.

Tulsa’s Path to Victory

For Tulsa, the formula is straightforward:

Control the tempo with Richardson, and Braylin Presley in the backfield. Let Francis manage the game and get new receivers comfortable early. Minimize penalties and turnovers against a defense that thrives on forcing mistakes. Keep ACU’s big-play offense grounded by applying pressure to Earle and disrupting Harrell’s Air Raid rhythm.





Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+ Radio: Big Country 99.5 (KXBL-FM) in Tulsa; Golden Hurricane Radio Network







