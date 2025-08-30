Owasso vice mayor Lyndell Dunn dies after battle with cancer

Owasso Vice Mayor Lindell Dunn has died after a battle with cancer. He served on the city council since 2014, including two years as mayor.

By: Graham Dowers

The city of Owasso is mourning the death of Vice Mayor Lyndell Dunn, who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Dunn was first elected to the Owasso City Council in 2014 and served as the city’s mayor for two years during his tenure.

City leaders said Dunn was a strong example of how an elected official should serve the community.

They said his presence on the council will be deeply missed.