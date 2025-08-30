SCHEELS Tulsa to dedicate Ferris wheel in memory of employee killed in motorcycle crash

SCHEELS in Tulsa will dedicate its Ferris wheel to 18-year-old employee Sydney Fuller, who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

By: Graham Dowers

SCHEELS in Tulsa will dedicate its Ferris wheel to honor the memory of an employee who died earlier this year.

Sydney Fuller, 18, passed away in May following a motorcycle crash. SCHEELS leaders said she is remembered for her kindness and calming presence, especially while helping families enjoy the ride.

A plaque will be placed at the Ferris wheel to honor Fuller’s legacy, with the message that her light continues to shine even after her passing.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 6 at SCHEELS in Tulsa.