SCHEELS Tulsa to dedicate Ferris wheel in memory of employee killed in motorcycle crash

SCHEELS in Tulsa will dedicate its Ferris wheel to 18-year-old employee Sydney Fuller, who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 9:38 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

SCHEELS in Tulsa will dedicate its Ferris wheel to honor the memory of an employee who died earlier this year.

Sydney Fuller, 18, passed away in May following a motorcycle crash. SCHEELS leaders said she is remembered for her kindness and calming presence, especially while helping families enjoy the ride.

A plaque will be placed at the Ferris wheel to honor Fuller’s legacy, with the message that her light continues to shine even after her passing.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 6 at SCHEELS in Tulsa.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 30th, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

Top Headlines

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025

September 1st, 2025