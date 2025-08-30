Owasso firefighters collect donations for annual Fill the Boot fundraiser

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 10:26 am
Owasso firefighters are spending the weekend at city intersections collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as part of their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.
Crews said support from the community has been strong, with many people giving generously throughout the day.
“Everybody’s been super generous with their donations, and we appreciate the support from the community,” one firefighter said.
Donations can be made with cash at intersections or by donating online. Owasso firefighters will continue the fundraiser throughout the weekend.
