Owasso firefighters collect donations for annual Fill the Boot fundraiser

Firefighters are holding their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this weekend to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association, collecting donations at city intersections.

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 10:26 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

Owasso firefighters are spending the weekend at city intersections collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as part of their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Crews said support from the community has been strong, with many people giving generously throughout the day.

“Everybody’s been super generous with their donations, and we appreciate the support from the community,” one firefighter said.

Donations can be made with cash at intersections or by donating online. Owasso firefighters will continue the fundraiser throughout the weekend.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

