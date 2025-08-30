Oklahoma State football takeaways after 27-7 win over UT Martin

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 10:29 am
Oklahoma State opened the 2025 season with a 27-7 win over UT Martin, but the victory came with plenty of storylines. From a key injury at quarterback to flashes of promise on defense, here are five takeaways from the Cowboys’ opener.
Transfer QB Hauss Hejny started hot, leading two touchdown drives and showing both arm talent and mobility. But a broken foot suffered in the first quarter will sideline him for several weeks. True freshman Zane Flores now takes over as the starter moving forward.
Flores handled his first extended action with confidence, making accurate throws and scrambling for a key first down deep in OSU territory. He’ll be tested more in the coming weeks, but his composure stood out.
Miscommunication up front stalled several drives, especially early. With two transfer starters arriving late in the summer, OSU’s offensive line is still working to find rhythm. That must improve quickly with Oregon up next.
Linebacker transfers Brian McCoy Jr. (16 tackles) and Brandon Rawls (11 tackles) were everywhere. Freshman edge Wendell Gregory showed burst off the edge, while the secondary made key adjustments to cut off UT Martin’s wheel routes — a recurring issue in recent years.
Just five penalties and no turnovers marked a crisp start compared to past sloppy openers. Still, the running game averaged just three yards per carry, and sustaining drives remains an area to fix before conference play.
John Holcomb began his career at News On 6 in November 1995 and has held the position of sports director since September 1999. He anchors weeknight sportscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. He co-hosts the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz and anchors the Oklahoma Ford Friday Football Blitz. John is also a four-time Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year.
