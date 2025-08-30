Citywide lemonade sale, Lemon-Aid Project, in Tulsa supports local nonprofit

Tulsa's young entrepreneurs in the citywide Labor Day Lemon-Aid Project are turning local lemonade stands into fundraisers for Tulsa Changemakers.

By: Eden Jones

A Cup of Lemonade = A Big Impact

The Lemon-Aid Project provides kids with all the materials to set up lemonade stands to raise money for those in need. It started 30 years ago when Katie Eller Murray and her siblings decided to donate money from their lemonade stand to the Tulsa Day Center. That snowballed into a citywide initiative every Labor Day weekend. Throughout the weekend, volunteers and families across Tulsa come together at various locations to spread joy and raise funds for Tulsa Changemakers - a nonprofit dedicated to supporting kids.

Next Generation of Changemakers

Bryce Murray, who is Katie's husband, says the project is all about teaching the next generation the importance of giving back, and it shows kids how to run a business.

“You don’t have to be an adult to have an impact on your community, to have an impact on your neighborhood, it’s totally your possibility,” he said.

Where are the Lemonade Stands Located?

Expo Square / Tulsa Fairgrounds

4145 East 21st Street

Saturday, August 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, September 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Philbrook Museum of Art

2727 South Rockford

Saturday, August 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Mattress Firm

9045 North 121st East Avenue in Owasso

9404 East 71st Street in Tulsa

Saturday, August 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 from 12-3 p.m.



