OSU Linebacker Wendell Gregory arrested, suspected larceny

By: John Holcomb

Oklahoma State linebacker Wendell Gregory, who had three sacks in the Cowboys' season opening win over UT-Martin on Thursday, was arrested Saturday and charged with "larceny of merchandise from a retailer."

The public records finding shows Gregory is charged with 4 counts of larceny, accused of taking a total of $211 in merchandise from a Stillwater Walmart over the span of a week last May.

Gregory is a redshirt freshman who transferred to OSU from South Carolina.

Reagan Harris was the first to report the news. OSU has not commented on the arrest. The Cowboys face Oregon in Eugene, OR next Saturday.

