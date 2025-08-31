OSU Linebacker Wendell Gregory arrested, suspected larceny

Saturday, August 30th 2025, 8:48 pm
Oklahoma State linebacker Wendell Gregory, who had three sacks in the Cowboys' season opening win over UT-Martin on Thursday, was arrested Saturday and charged with "larceny of merchandise from a retailer."
The public records finding shows Gregory is charged with 4 counts of larceny, accused of taking a total of $211 in merchandise from a Stillwater Walmart over the span of a week last May.
Gregory is a redshirt freshman who transferred to OSU from South Carolina.
Reagan Harris was the first to report the news. OSU has not commented on the arrest. The Cowboys face Oregon in Eugene, OR next Saturday.
RELATED: OSU Player Profile
John Holcomb began his career at News On 6 in November 1995 and has held the position of sports director since September 1999. He anchors weeknight sportscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. He co-hosts the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz and anchors the Oklahoma Ford Friday Football Blitz. John is also a four-time Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year.
August 30th, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025