University of Tulsa's head coach Tre Lamb scores first victory as Golden Hurricane triumphs over Abilene Christian 35-7. 5 key takeaways from the season's opener.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

First-year head coach Tre Lamb earned his first victory at the University of Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane defeated Abilene Christian 35-7 Saturday.

Lamb was presented a game ball in the locker room after the game by Tulsa Athletic Director Justin Moore, Griffin Media Sports Director Jeremie Poplin reported postgame.

"It was a full-on celebration from the moment Coach Lamb walked in," Poplin said.

Here are five key takeaways from Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb’s postgame comments after TU’s season-opening win over Abilene Christian, written in a journalistic tone with SEO/GEO-friendly headers:

Tulsa’s Offseason Work in the Weight Room Paid Off

Coach Lamb credited Tulsa’s physical transformation as a major factor in the win. He said the school's administration helped secure talent for personnel upgrades during the offseason. “That’s weight room and nutrition showing up,” Lamb said, emphasizing how TU’s added strength helped in short-yardage and red zone situations.

Defensive Goal-Line Stands Set the Tone

Tulsa’s defense delivered two critical fourth-and-one stops near the goal line, which Lamb called the turning point of the game. He said TU installed a brand-new goal-line package this offseason.

“If they score on those two fourth-and-ones, it’s a completely different ballgame,” Lamb said. The Golden Hurricane also recorded five sacks and showed depth along the defensive front.

Running Game Fuels Offensive Balance

Behind a rebuilt offensive line and physical tight ends, Tulsa ran the ball effectively, averaging five yards per carry in the first half. Transfers Dominic Richardson (Oklahoma State/Baylor) and AJ Allen (Miami, Fla.) made big contributions after starter Sevion Morrison was lost for the year to an Achilles injury. “We’re going to rush the ball here and we’re going to outrush our opponents,” Lamb said..

First Win Brings Relief, But Bigger Goals Ahead

Saturday's victory marked Lamb’s first win as Tulsa’s head coach and the staff’s first together. He admitted to feeling relieved after months of preparation and the pressure of debuting at home.

“I’m happy as hell. We’ve worked hard for this,” Lamb said. “But I’m going to get in here tomorrow morning, and we’ve got to go on the road and get another one.” Lamb said the team’s identity of discipline came to light in the offseason and showed up in the second half.

Restoring Belief in Tulsa Football

Lamb said TU’s program needed more than on-field adjustments; it needed renewed confidence from players, fans, and alumni.

He praised the home crowd for showing up and energizing the team, calling it part of a larger culture shift. “There’s belief in that locker room, and there’s belief in those coaching offices,” Lamb said. “I would encourage you to start believing that we can get this thing turned in the right direction.”

Web extra: Dom Richardson and Ray Coney on TU's Game 1 win. WATCH in the video player below.







