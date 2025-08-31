Fetch Social Club opens in Tulsa with space for dogs and owners

Fetch Social Club has opened near 11th and Utica in Tulsa, offering a mix of dog play areas, a bar, and a café for pet owners.

By: Graham Dowers

A new social space in Tulsa is bringing together dogs and their owners with a mix of play areas and amenities.

Fetch Social Club, located near 11th and Utica, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. The facility includes indoor and outdoor play spaces for dogs, designed for year-round use regardless of weather.

For owners, the club offers a bar and café along with plenty of seating. Co-owners said they want to provide a space where people can spend time with their dogs without giving up other activities.

“We want to get people out and spending time with their dogs and making them not feel like they have to choose between spending time with friends or watching football or their dogs,” the owners said. “They can just do it all here.”

In addition to social spaces, Fetch Social Club also offers daycare and training programs for pets.

Fetch Social Club's schedule is as follows:

Monday: 10am to 8pm

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday - Friday: 10am to 8pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 8pm

DAYCARE:

Monday: 7am to 7pm

Tuesdays: CLOSED

Wednesday - Friday: 7am to 7pm