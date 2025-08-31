Fetch Social Club opens in Tulsa with space for dogs and owners

Sunday, August 31st 2025, 8:34 am
A new social space in Tulsa is bringing together dogs and their owners with a mix of play areas and amenities.
Fetch Social Club, located near 11th and Utica, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. The facility includes indoor and outdoor play spaces for dogs, designed for year-round use regardless of weather.
For owners, the club offers a bar and café along with plenty of seating. Co-owners said they want to provide a space where people can spend time with their dogs without giving up other activities.
“We want to get people out and spending time with their dogs and making them not feel like they have to choose between spending time with friends or watching football or their dogs,” the owners said. “They can just do it all here.”
In addition to social spaces, Fetch Social Club also offers daycare and training programs for pets.
Fetch Social Club's schedule is as follows:
Monday: 10am to 8pm
Tuesday: CLOSED
Wednesday - Friday: 10am to 8pm
Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 8pm
DAYCARE:
Monday: 7am to 7pm
Tuesdays: CLOSED
Wednesday - Friday: 7am to 7pm
August 31st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025