Last call to visit Catoosa's Blue Whale before construction on new visitor's center begins

Last chance to visit Catoosa's iconic Blue Whale before it closes for a landmark renovation. See it now and join the excitement for its reopening.

By: Eden Jones

-

One Final Weekend

The famous Blue Whale of Catoosa is welcoming visitors for one last weekend before construction begins at the park. The Blue Whale will remain closed for the renovations, which are expected to last several months. The city says gifts and souvenirs may still be purchased at the D.W. Correll Museum in Catoosa.

The Future of the Blue Whale

The city broke ground in June on a brand-new visitor's center. Starting September 2nd, work begins on the long-anticipated project, which will also add new restrooms and a play area - all designed to enhance the experience for travelers along the Mother Road. The city hopes to have the renovations complete by the summer of 2026, so it will be ready in time for the Route 66 centennial celebration.

Visitors from Out of State

The 80-foot-long whale has been a favorite for road-trippers since the 1970s - drawing hundreds of thousands each year, and already a bunch of visitors this Labor Day weekend. Dan, Amy, and Charlotte Doebele are from Arkansas and Don and Paula Nash are from South Carolina.

“I’ve known about this since ‘74, I heard about it and always wanted to, one of these days come out and see it, and 50 plus years later, here I am,” said Don.

Both families say they're excited about the project and hope it will enhance the park while preserving its charm.

“You need to come back and see it as it currently is, and when they get it reopened, you can come back and visit it again,” said Dan.

To see the full plans, click here.



