5 takeaways from Tulsa’s season-opening win over Abilene Christian

Tre Lamb secured his first win as Tulsa head coach with a 35-7 victory over Abilene Christian, fueled by a dominant rushing attack, disruptive defense, and strong second-half adjustments at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Tre Lamb era is officially underway at Tulsa, and it started with a statement. The Golden Hurricane (1–0) powered past Abilene Christian (FCS) 35–7 on Saturday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium, scoring 25 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win. Here are five takeaways from the season opener:

1. Dominic Richardson delivers a career night

Richardson set the tone with 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, including a 57-yard burst that broke the game wide open in the third quarter.

“Coach Lamb told us at halftime to keep pounding the rock,” Richardson said. “The O-line wore them down, and it opened up big plays.”

Tulsa finished with 263 rushing yards as a team, establishing the physical identity Lamb wants.

2. Defense sets the standard

Tulsa’s defense made life miserable for ACU, piling up nine tackles for loss and five sacks while holding the Wildcats scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Ray Coney (14 tackles) and edge rusher Byron Turner Jr. (3 sacks) spearheaded a unit that controlled the line of scrimmage all night.

“We knew if we stopped the run and got after their quarterback, the game was ours,” Coney said.

3. Special teams provided a spark

A successful fake punt and reliable kicking game helped flip the momentum in Tulsa’s favor. Lamb praised his team’s execution in all three phases.

“That’s the kind of aggression we want — offense, defense, and special teams all working together,” Lamb said.

Those hidden yards gave Tulsa shorter fields and helped fuel the third-quarter scoring outburst.

4. Kirk Francis manages the game

In his first start of the season, Francis threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the offense on schedule and avoiding costly mistakes. His ability to spread the ball to multiple receivers — including a scoring strike to Braylin Presley — gave Tulsa balance.

“I just wanted to make smart decisions and let our playmakers do the work,” Francis said.

5. Tre Lamb’s first win shows promise

Lamb admitted the first half was “close to the vest,” but Tulsa came out of halftime with a knockout punch. His debut showcased a balanced formula: physical running, disruptive defense, and aggressive play-calling.

“This is the standard,” Lamb said. “We have to be tough, disciplined, and relentless for four quarters.”

If Saturday is any indication, Tulsa could be a tougher out in 2025 than many expected.

Next up: Tulsa hits the road for its first road test of the season, traveling to New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 6 (8 p.m. CT).