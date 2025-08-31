OSBI investigates homicide in Warner

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the homicide of 51-year-old Jesse Martin, found dead in Warner.

Sunday, August 31st 2025, 11:02 am

By: Graham Dowers


WARNER, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday morning in Warner.

According to investigators, Warner police officers were called to a property near Third and Fifth streets on August 30, where they discovered 51-year-old Jesse Martin with injuries consistent with homicide.

Authorities said Martin was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation.

OSBI said their agents and Warner police identified an adult male who was involved in an altercation with Martin at the time of his death. That man also sustained injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Authorities said there are no suspects at large and no threat to the public.
